Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $121.69.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

