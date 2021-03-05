Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 922,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 136,204 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $78,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 355,525.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,894,000 after purchasing an additional 711,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,429,000 after buying an additional 144,517 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,049,000 after buying an additional 105,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,667,000 after buying an additional 104,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $121.69.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

