Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells $897,200.00 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $897,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $438,750.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $842,300.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $822,200.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $822,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,541,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $801,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $805,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,090 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,586,306.40.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $734,300.00.

Shares of AGM stock traded down $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $87.11. The stock had a trading volume of 86,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $92.59.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

