Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post $454.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $434.46 million to $463.63 million. Farfetch reported sales of $331.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

FTCH stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 1.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 336,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,435,000 after buying an additional 781,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

