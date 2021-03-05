Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,148.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

