Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 113.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,015.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXR stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $131.59.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

