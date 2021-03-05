ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of ExlService by 283.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 14.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

EXLS opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $89.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $2,662,448.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,230,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Kelso sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $430,101.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,092.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,638. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

