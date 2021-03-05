Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s current price.

AQUA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,367,435.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,232.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 754,544 shares of company stock valued at $22,163,259 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

