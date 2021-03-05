Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Down 11% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) fell 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.27. 2,042,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,019,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%.

Get Evogene alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EVGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $115.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27.

Evogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.