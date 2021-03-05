Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Evertz Technologies stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.01. 3,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,961. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.65. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of C$9.69 and a 12 month high of C$16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$100.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$41,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,729,700.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

