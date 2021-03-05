EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Raised to $43.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

EVTC opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In other news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,594.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

