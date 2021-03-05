Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will announce earnings of $6.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.24. Everest Re Group reported earnings of $4.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $24.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $27.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $28.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.65 to $31.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RE. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.55.

NYSE:RE opened at $239.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.21. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $263.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after acquiring an additional 128,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,242,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,564,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 798,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,729,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 676,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,631,000 after buying an additional 246,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

