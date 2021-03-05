EventChain Market Capitalization Tops $873,867.61 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. EventChain has a market cap of $873,867.61 and approximately $17,418.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EventChain has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One EventChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00056997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.00753940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00025618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00059554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00042690 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

