Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b- rating. The company traded as high as $159.27 and last traded at $159.27, with a volume of 699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.79.

EEFT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 288.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

