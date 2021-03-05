Eurofins Scientific’s (ERRFY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ERRFY opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.97. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

