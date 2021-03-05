EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Up 120.5% in February

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 120.5% from the January 28th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of EuroDry as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ EDRY opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.19. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.32. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EuroDry will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

