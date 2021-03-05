Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ETSY. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $12.31 on Thursday, hitting $185.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,637. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,903.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,699. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $218,088,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $165,625,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

