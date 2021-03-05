EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ESLOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Societe Generale downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of ESLOY opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

