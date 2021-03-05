Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will post sales of $47.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.13 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $41.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $199.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.54 million to $213.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $230.65 million, with estimates ranging from $181.79 million to $257.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPRT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

EPRT stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. 953,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,668. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,382,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,160,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 107,471 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $12,669,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares during the period.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

