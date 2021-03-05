Essentia (ESS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $200,077.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Essentia token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Essentia has a market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $200,077.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded 49.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,360,113,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

