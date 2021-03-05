Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $57.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESPR. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,267. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $767.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

