Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Crane Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Crane in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crane from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of CR stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. Crane has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Crane by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after acquiring an additional 548,719 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 366,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Crane by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

