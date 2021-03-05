Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pharvaris N.V.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Pharvaris in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will earn ($5.09) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHVS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PHVS opened at $33.61 on Thursday. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $42.86.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

