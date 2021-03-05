EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of EOG opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of -137.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,055 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

