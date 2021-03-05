EnWave (CVE:ENW) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

EnWave (CVE:ENW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.85 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.15. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.03% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of EnWave from C$0.85 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

CVE:ENW opened at C$1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.52 million and a PE ratio of -34.87. EnWave has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.82.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$7.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.68 million. Research analysts forecast that EnWave will post 0.0394737 earnings per share for the current year.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

