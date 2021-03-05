Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stake Lessened by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $45,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $512,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 49.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 29,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $97.22 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.81.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.