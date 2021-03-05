Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff Sells 8,833 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ENPH opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 117.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.26.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,489 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $162,087,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

