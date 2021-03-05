ENI’s (E) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on E. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.06. ENI has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $24.68.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, research analysts expect that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 217,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 1,821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194,220 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 68,112 shares during the last quarter.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

