Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s share price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.37. 6,630,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 5,390,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UUUU shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $721.36 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

In related news, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $172,591. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 543.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

