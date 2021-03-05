Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne Acquires 3,000 Shares

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ENR opened at $42.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

