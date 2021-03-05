Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the January 28th total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ENLAY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 362,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,125. Enel has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENLAY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC raised Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

