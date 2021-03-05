Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Down 7.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares traded down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.81. 5,370,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 5,476,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.16.

The stock has a market cap of $820.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

