Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after buying an additional 388,709 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,325,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,750,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,815,000 after buying an additional 168,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 629,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,375,000 after buying an additional 166,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.63.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

