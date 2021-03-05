Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.50

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.50 and traded as low as $40.21. Emera shares last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 2,434 shares changing hands.

EMRAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emera from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Emera from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

