ELYSIA Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $372,642.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00468091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00068480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00078551 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00082435 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00051229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.08 or 0.00457221 BTC.

ELYSIA Token Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,663,325,165 tokens. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

ELYSIA Token Trading

