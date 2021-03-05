Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE EARN traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $12.06. 2,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,377. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 169.02%.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

