Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $18.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 3,164.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after buying an additional 2,773,773 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 27.1% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,874,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,824,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,948,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,495 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

