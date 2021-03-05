Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.48

Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.48 and traded as high as $12.27. Electromed shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 106,694 shares.

ELMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.57 million, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Electromed by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

