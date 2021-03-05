Eiffage’s (EFGSY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFGSY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.20. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

