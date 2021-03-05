eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Down 5.5%

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 577,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 420,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EGAN shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

The stock has a market cap of $309.00 million, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in eGain in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in eGain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in eGain by 298.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in eGain by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

