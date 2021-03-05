eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Down 5.5%

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 577,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 420,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.
Several research analysts have weighed in on EGAN shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.
The stock has a market cap of $309.00 million, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.
In related news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in eGain in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in eGain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in eGain by 298.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in eGain by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
eGain Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGAN)
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
