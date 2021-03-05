Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $5,791,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,172,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,551 shares of company stock worth $29,248,022 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after acquiring an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,362,000 after acquiring an additional 816,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.94. The company had a trading volume of 72,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,821. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

