Edward K. Sperling Sells 1,300 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 165,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,809,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,434,000 after acquiring an additional 103,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.15.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

