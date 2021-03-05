Edgeless (EDG) Price Reaches $0.0041

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Edgeless token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $495,398.26 and approximately $476.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.87 or 0.00739775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00031711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00043274 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edgeless Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.