EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.30

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.30 and traded as high as C$4.85. EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) shares last traded at C$4.38, with a volume of 526,181 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 37.13. The firm has a market cap of C$248.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 19,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$66,515.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,053.94.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

