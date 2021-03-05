Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Reduced by Grace Capital

Grace Capital decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $204.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.50. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

