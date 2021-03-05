eCargo Holdings Limited (ASX:ECG) Insider Sells A$1,476,600.00 in Stock

eCargo Holdings Limited (ASX:ECG) insider John Lau sold 49,220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$1,476,600.00 ($1,054,714.29).

eCargo Company Profile

eCargo Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of e-commerce technologies, integrated offline and online supply chain operations, and digital commerce solutions and services. It offers eOperation solutions comprising brand site development, business-to-consumer online retail marketplace development, and brand site operations; and efulfillment services, including warehousing services, postal and courier services, specialist garment processing, and quality control facilitation services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for eCargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eCargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.