Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $11.93 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $12.69.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.