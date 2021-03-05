Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,069. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 568,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

