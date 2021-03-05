Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,069. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $12.05.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
