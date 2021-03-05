East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,533 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 595,156 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,438 shares of company stock valued at $664,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $75.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.