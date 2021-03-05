EagleX Hits Market Cap of $15,790.54 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. One EagleX coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EagleX has traded flat against the US dollar. EagleX has a market capitalization of $15,790.54 and $499.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.96 or 0.00467819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00070292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00077987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00083954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $219.55 or 0.00466937 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00051396 BTC.

EagleX Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

